President Trump Reportedly on New Diet Involving Fewer Burgers

According to a new report from Bloomberg, President Donald Trump has changed up his diet by swapping out cheeseburgers for fish.

Trump’s diet during the campaign trail was two McDonald’s Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake, and based on Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, his diet remained very burger-heavy once he took office in January 2017.

However, the site is now reporting that Trump has been ordered by doctors to eat less red meat, replacing it with fish.

“One person said it’s been two weeks since he saw the president eat a hamburger,” the site reported.

Trump underwent his first presidential physical with Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson in January, where he weighed in at 239 pounds. Standing at 6-foot-3, that puts him just one pound under obesity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Jackson, along with vice president Mike Pence’s doctor, has called for healthier fast food choices inside the White House.

“Trump so far has embraced the new regimen, giving aides the impression he feels he is thriving on his new diet, they said,” Bloomberg reported.

However, the agency did note Trump still has his indulgences, including eating bacon at breakfast.

Trump’s most recent headlines include his criticism of Alec Baldwin’s imitation of him on Saturday Night Live.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impression of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony,” Trump tweeted. “Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!”

He also made the bold claim earlier in the week that he would’ve personally stormed into Stoneman Douglas High School during the Parkland Shooting unarmed.

“You don’t know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn’t have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too,” Trump said.

In the wake of the school shooting that cost 14 students and three teachers their lives, Trump has recently been calling for more protection inside the schools.

“We have to take steps to harden out schools so that they’re less vulnerable to attack,” Trump said. “This includes allowing well-trained and certified school personnel to carry concealed firearms. At some point, you need volume. I don’t know that a school is going to be able to hire a hundred security guards that are armed.”