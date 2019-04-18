President Trump Posts ‘No Collusion’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Photo, and the Replies Are Pouring In

President Trump has posted a “No Collusion” photo using the Game of Thrones font, and replies from the internet are pouring in.

In the image, Trump is seen standing with his back turned while smoke surrounds him.

“No Collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left democrats – Game Over,” verbiage in the image reads.

Many people have begun to comment on the photo, with one person joking, “A gamer AND he likes Game of Thrones? Drumpf confirmed better than Grady.”

“GAME OVER . Time for a New, different President,” another person tweeted back.

Dear Game of Thrones, please sue him. Sincerely,

Everyone @GameOfThrones — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 18, 2019

“Hahahhahah Trump really wishes he was a real movies star. He never will with those little hands,” someone else joked.

One other Twitter user tweeted at the official Game Of Thrones account and asked if they have “any thoughts on copyright infringement? Or nah?”

cool meme, bro, it will look great on the wall of your prison cell — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 18, 2019

Not everyone is against Trump’s use of the Game of Thrones font, however, as some of his supporters love it.

“Love that Trump is a GOT fan,” one supporter tweeted back to the President.

NOW, we need to find out who started this HOAX that the President as well as all Americans have had to deal with for over 2 years! — Dawn Michael M.A. PhD CSC💗 (@SexCounseling) April 18, 2019

“Game over. Democrats and the media shut down. Trump will win again in 2020,” another supporter said.

Another person replied that they “love” the image, while someone else tweeted back a row of thumbs up emojis.

A president who watches TV all day should know you never actually “win” the game of thrones. You have to play it again every single day until eventually you lose. #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/sFVMvGDnAN — PirateLiberal (@YePirateLiberal) April 18, 2019

Even still, the voices of those who are upset with the president seem to be echoing the loudest across his Twitter replies currently.

“The presidency is not a game, and America deserves a president who doesn’t treat it like some game, some con, some way to increase his brand for his private holdings and increases his wealth. Your little pitbull put on a nice dog and pony show, but there are 400 pages to read,” one person chided, summing up the sentiments of many others.

This not the first time that Trump has used the GoT font and promotional format to create an image supporting himself, as he has done it at least one other time. HBO commented on the previous use, but does not yet appear to have commented on the new image.