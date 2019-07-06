Trending

President Trump Mourns Death of Elin Nordegren’s Ex, Chris Cline

President Donald Trump is mourning the death of colleague and GOP donor Chris Cline. Cline, a coal […]

President Donald Trump is mourning the death of colleague and GOP donor Chris Cline. Cline, a coal tycoon that popped in the public eye when he dated Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren, died in a helicopter crash on Thursday alongside six others, including his daughter Kameron Cline. On Friday, Trump publicly acknowledged the tragedy, passing on his “deepest sympathies.”

Cline, who had turned 60 years old on Thursday, was known for his political donations. Telegraph reports that he donated $1 million to Jeb Bush’s political action committee during the 2016 election. After Trump won the presidency, he provided a $1 million donation towards the now-POTUS’ inauguration.

This political tie to Trump led to some backlash from Twitter users. In addition to distaste for how Cline used his fortune and the non-eco-friendly industry he championed, many thought that Trump was only caring about his death due to Cline’s wealth.

Others also blasted the POTUS for dedicating a tweet to the late billionaire while there is currently a humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, which the government facing pressure to reform ICE facilities and practices.

Despite this, Trump double down on his admiration for Cline, tweeting that he was “a wonderful man and great Republican.”

Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

