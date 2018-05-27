President Trump Hails ‘Hero’ Teacher for Tackling Alleged Indiana School Shooter

President Trump praised Jason Seaman on Saturday, the teacher who tackled the shooter and ended the Noblesville, Indiana school shooting.

Seaman ended the shooting at an Indiana middle school on Friday when he tackled the young gunman. Witnesses told the Associated Press that Seaman threw a basketball at the attacker and then tackled him while he was distracted. Shortly after that, police took the young man into custody.

“Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives,” President Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!”

Seaman did not escape the altercation unscathed. The science teacher was taken to the hospital where he was kept overnight. His brother told The Indianapolis Star that Seaman was shot three times. He reportedly underwent surgery for his injuries.

The only other person hit in Friday’s shooting was a student named Ella Whistler. She remains in critical but stable condition, according to her family, who spoke to the Associated Press.

In addition to President Trump, Seaman got some praise from Indiana Congressional Representative Susan Brooks. The Republican congresswoman posted a video on Saturday praising Seaman.

“The continuous outpouring of support & unity from our community is incredible,” Brooks wrote. “Noblesville is strong & resilient. As we move forward & embark upon a healing process, it’s important to continue prayers & efforts to support our community.”

The continuous outpouring of support & unity from our community is incredible.

Many on Twitter were quick to point out that President Trump still has not acknowledged the heroic efforts of James Shaw Jr. Shaw, who was also able to stop an active shooter while not armed himself.

Back in April, Travis Reinking allegedly opened fire in a Nashville, Tennessee Waffle House with an AR-15 assault rifle. The shooting left four dead and four more injured. When the gun momentarily jammed, Shaw leapt into action. He wrestled the gun from the shooter’s hand, burning his palms on the hot barrel in the process. He threw the weapon behind the counter, at which point the attacker fled.

Shaw has raised money for all of the shooting’s victims since the attack. He has joined the victims of the Florida school shooting as an activist for gun reform. These days, people are Twitter are often quick to point out that in the month since, President Trump has never acknowledged Shaw for his act of heroism.