President Trump Describes Alec Baldwin’s ‘SNL’ Impersonation as ‘Agony’ to Watch

President Donald Trump lashed out at actor Alec Baldwin for saying his impression of Trump on Saturday Night Live is “agony.”

The President took to Twitter early Friday to criticize the actor, as well as to ask the long running variety series to recast his part for a veteran member of the SNL family.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impression of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony,” Trump tweeted. “Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!”

According to The Wrap, Trump referred to comments Baldwin made to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday, in which he said: “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t”.

Trump endorsed the return of Hammond, who previously did an impression of the former Celebrity Apprentice host, during his 15-year stint on the show from 1995 to 2009.

Baldwin has been playing Trump on Saturday Night Live since the beginning of season 42, which premiered prior to the 2016 presidential election, and has continued in the role through the current season. His impression of the president earned him an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017.

Alec Baldwin has a long history with SNL as he has guest-hosted the show a record-setting 16 times. He first debuted on the comedy sketch series in 1990, and since then has performed more than a dozen celebrating impressions such as Marlon Brando, Tony Bennett, Harvey Fierstein, Bono, and Al Pacino.

The show, which is set to return from a three-week Winter Olympics hiatus March 3, will have former NBA star Charles Barkley taking over hosting duties and musical guest Migos.

The show will then have Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown, known for his role on the hit NBC drama This Is Us, take over hosting duties for the first time on March 10, with musical guest James Bay.

Along with Brown, NBC also announced Bill Hader, a former regular cast member, will return to host the show March 17, with Arcade Fire as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.