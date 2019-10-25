Former President Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital Following Injuries From Fall

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from a Georgia hospital on Thursday and is recuperating at his home. The 95-year-old fell for the second time in a month on Monday, fracturing his pelvis. Earlier this month, Carter needed 14 stitches above his left eye after suffering a fall at home.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center,” the Carter Center said in a statement Thursday. “He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes.”

“Get well and God bless you President Carter,” one fan wrote.

“President Carter, get well soon! They don’t make presidents like they used to,” another tweeted.

“I hope he heals well. He needs to let others carry on his work. My love to humanitarian/President Jimmy Carter,” another wrote.

On Monday, the Carter Center said the 39th president fell at his home Sunday evening and was hospitalized for a “minor pelvic fracture.”

Carter, who has already become the longest-living president in history since turning 95 this year, has not stopped appearing in public. Just hours after receiving stitches above his left eye, he appeared in Nashville for the opening ceremony for Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

“Well, first of all, I want to explain my black eye,” Carter said during the ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium. “I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital. And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye is black, as you’ve noticed. But I had a number one priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses.”

In May, Carter was treated for a broken hip after falling at home, and had hip replacement surgery at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Carter was also treated for liver and brain cancer, but was declared cancer-free in 2015.

In an interview with PEOPLE in Nashville, Carter offered his advice for reaching his age.

“It’s hard to live until you’re 95 years old,” he told the magazine. “I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life.”

Carter and Rosalynn Carter married in 1946, celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary on Oct. 17. They both have no plans to fully retire from public life, and are even plotting a trip to the Dominican Republic next year with Habitat.

“I think both mine and Rose’s minds are almost as good as they used to be, we just have limited capability on stamina and strength,” he told PEOPLE. “But we still try to stay busy and do a good job at what we do.”

Carter was president from 1977 to 1981 and served in World War II. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Photo credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images