President Jimmy Carter Hospitalized After Falling and Breaking His Hip

President Jimmy Carter is reportedly in the hospital after breaking his hip on Monday.

President Carter went into surgery on Monday, after breaking his hip on his way to a turkey hunt. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Monday morning and was taken to the hospital.

President Carter played off the injury, saying that his “main concern” is that “he has not reached his limit” on turkeys for the year and hunting season on the birds ends this week. As spry as the 94-year-old is, it seems unlikely that he will get back out there that quickly.

“He hopes the state of Georgia will allow him to roll over the unused limit to next year,” read a statement from his office.



As for the operation, President Carter’s team said he was “recovering comfortably.” The former president is at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia. There is no word on how long he will be there, but he is reportedly out of immediate danger.

“His surgeon stated that the surgery was successful,” the statement said.

President Carter’s wife of 72 years, Rosalynn Carter, is reportedly by his side as he rests from the ordeal. Carter was the 39th president of the United States, in office from 1977 to 1981. His achievements as a leader have continued since then, and he was even given the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

To many, the real surprise of this story was that Carter can still go hunting at his age. In fact, the 94-year-old is very active, and actually went hunting on Tyler Jordan’s Realtree Outdoors show on the Outdoor Channelin 2017. At the time, Jordan praised Carter’s skill at his age.

“94 years old and bustin’ beaks!” he wrote on Instagram.

Carter is a lifelong hunting enthusiast, but also supports a ban on owning assault weapons. In a 2009 op-ed published by The New York Times, he revealed that he owns no less than 12 guns himself, but he wants tighter restrictions on weaponry.

“I used them carefully, for hunting game from our family woods and fields, and occasionally hunting with my family and friends in other places,” he wrote.

“Many of us who hunt are dismayed by some of the more extreme policies of the National Rifle Association,” he went on.

Carter is the oldest living U.S. president today, just over three months younger than former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away last fall.