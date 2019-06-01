President Donald Trump Responds to Virginia Beach Shooting

President Donald Trump sent his condolences to the victims of the mass shooting inside the Virginia Beach, Virginia, Municipal Center that occurred on Friday afternoon. Thirteen people were killed, including the shooter.

In his statement, the POTUS promised that the federal government would offer any assistance needed as the community grapples with the tragedy.

Spoke to Virginia Governor @RalphNortham last night, and the Mayor and Vice Mayor of Virginia Beach this morning, to offer condolences to that great community. The Federal Government is there, and will be, for whatever they may need. God bless the families and all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2019

The incident started just after 4 p.m. in building two on Courthouse Drive, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said, reports WTVR. The death toll originally stood at 12, but one of the injured victims died on the way to the hospital. Six others were injured.

The shooter, identified as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, “immediately began to indiscriminately fire upon the victims,” Cervera explained.

Cervara said police quickly made it to the scene, since it was not far from headquarters. When they arrived, some tried to help the victims, but the shooter fired back.

One of the injured victims was a police officer, whose life was saved thanks to his bulletproof vest, Cervera said.

A law-enforcement official told The Wall Street Journal that Craddock bought multiple weapons in recent weeks. He used a legally-purchase handgun and rifle in the shooting.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said Friday.

The FBI and Virginia State Police joined the investigation, Cervera said.

“This is a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are devastated by the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach. I am in Virginia Beach with law enforcement authorities and Mayor Dyer, where I am monitoring the situation and offer the state’s full support,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said in a statement. “My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning, and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy.”

Northam continued, “This is unspeakable, senseless violence. I commend local and state law enforcement, first responders, medical teams, and all others who acted swiftly to respond to this situation. My thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families.”

The White House said Trump was briefed on the situation a short time after it began.

The Gun Violence Archive reports that this was the 150th mass shooting of fore or more victims in the U.S. this year. The most recent shooting with this many deaths happened at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, where 12 people were killed in November.

