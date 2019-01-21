President Donald Trump Reacts to New England Patriots Heading to Super Bowl LIII

President Donald Trump has officially reacted to the New England Patriots heading to Super Bowl LIII.

Following the team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Trump took to Twitter to cheer the pro footballers on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season,” the U.S. President wrote. “Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!”

Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

Trump is far from the only person excited about the New England team going on to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, as many have taken to social media to express their excitement.

“[Patriots] .. congrats for a great win for Patriot Nation.. but furthermore

Happy Anniversary to Mr Kraft and his family for saving all of New England,” one fan wrote.

@Patriots .. congrats for a great win for Patriot Nation.. but furthermore

Happy Anniversary to Mr Kraft and his family for saving all of New England.. #SBLIII — Drew Looney (@LooneyDrew) January 21, 2019

“I just woke up. I thought I was dreaming this whole thing, But NOPE….THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS ARE HEADING BACK TO THE SUPERBOWL!!!!!!!!” someone else tweeted.

“Congrats to [Marshall Football] alum [Albert McClellan] with [the Patriots] on advancing to Super Bowl LIII. Best of luck as you go for your 2nd Super Bowl win!!” another person said

Still can’t believe Chris Hogan caught this. The #Patriots OL was having none of the #Chiefs three-man rush either. Trent Brown looking for work clocks the DL on the left side. pic.twitter.com/MM77yf5See — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 21, 2019

The New England Patriots currently have five Super Bowl championship titles under their belt, tied with the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers for second-most all-time.

Currently, The Pittsburgh Steelers are the most-winning NFL franchise, earning a total of six Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Not everyone is a Patriots fan, however, as there are just as many social media users who are excited about the Rams making it to the Super Bowl.

“Congrats to the [Rams] on an amazing Super Bowl run! Since they’re playing the Patriots, they are officially America’s team,” tweeted California congressman Adam Schiff. “Let’s win one more!”

Super Bowl LIII will be held on Sunday, Feb. 3, and will be broadcast nationwide by CBS.