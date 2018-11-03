President Donald Trump Reacts to Alec Baldwin’s Arrest

WATCH: President Trump responds when asked about Alec Baldwin being arrested in New York City. //t.co/dbv4W9Cr9W pic.twitter.com/LmYYX7KHEt — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 2, 2018



President Trump had a reserved response to the news of Alec Baldwin’s arrest on Friday morning.

The president spoke to reporters outside of a helicopter on Friday, where he has been making a lot of his public statements recently. He was asked about a wide range of subjects, but one NBC News journalist found time to mention Baldwin’s arrest. The actor has played President Trump on Saturday Night Live since the election, and the president has been famously infuriated by it.

“I wish him luck,” the president said with a wry smile.

The president’s immediate family had more to say on the matter — including his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Trump Jr. tweeted twice about the Baldwin debacle, recalling some of Baldwin’s previous fits of public rage.

“Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore?” Trump Jr. wrote. “As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough. He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails!”

That evening, he retweeted another person musing on Baldwin’s history with anger management.

“Don’t forget the homophobic slurs. Other than all of those things and all of those chances he’s been given he seems wonderful,” he wrote with a sarcastic emoji.

Baldwin was taken into custody on Friday morning for allegedly punching another man over a parking spot in New York City. He has vehemently denied the report in a Twitter statement of his own.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story,” he wrote. “However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

He continued, “I realize that it has become a sport to tag people [with] as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echoes, it doesn’t make the statements true.”

As Trump Jr. and many other on social media pointed out, the arrest comes just before Saturday Night Live is scheduled to return from a two-week hiatus. Since it has been off the air, there have been plenty of political stories to parody. Baldwin has played President Trump on the last several episodes, so it seems likely that he would do so this weekend as well. However, accounting for the arrest, SNL may be looking for a new cold open at the moment.