Watch President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s First Handshake

President Donald Trump greeted North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un with handshake as the two leaders met for the first time.

The two walked down a pathway lined with North Korean and American flags and met in the middle for the gesture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They then turned and faced the members of the media in the crowd to pose for their first photos together.

WATCH: President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands ahead of beginning high-stakes summit in Singapore https://t.co/qxXK4ihvVJ pic.twitter.com/AV7nZVrfxI — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 12, 2018

From there the pair went to a sitting room to make brief statements before their private meeting.

In those remarks, Trump seemed positive about the prospects of the meeting.

“I feel really great, we’re going to have a great discussion, and I think tremendous success,” Trump said. “It will be tremendously successful. And its my honor, and we will have a terrific relationship I have no doubt.”

Through a translator, Un seemed to agree with Trump, but also focused on the struggles that led up to the historic meeting, which he called “obstacles on our way forward.”

“Well it was not easy to get here,” un said. “The past feels almost like fetters on our limbs,” Kim added. “And the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward, but we overcame all of them and we are here today.”

This meeting between the two leaders will mark the first time a sitting U.S. Presdient has ever met with the leader of North Korea

Online react to the meeting was mixed. Many are excited that Trump is working to repair the stressed relationship between the U.S. and North Korea. However, many feel that Trump should not be willing to meet the notorious North Korean leader under any circumstances.

Right now in real life Donald Trump is meeting with Kim Jong Un and on CNN an actual reporter is interviewing Dennis Rodman (in a cryptocurrency shirt and MAGA hat) about the matter. This, somehow, is not a joke but a real event that’s happening. — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) June 12, 2018

Elsewhere, many are simply in awe that the meeting is happening in the first place.

“Right now in real life Donald Trump is meeting with Kim Jong Un and on CNN an actual reporter is interviewing Dennis Rodman (in a cryptocurrency shirt and MAGA hat) about the matter,” one Twitter user wrote. “This, somehow, is not a joke but a real event that’s happening.”