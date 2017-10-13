Pregnant Woman Gives Birth in Hospital Elevator

The dramatic moment of a mother giving birth to her baby on an elevator was captured on a security camera at an East China hospital. While both mother and baby are said to be doing ok, the baby’s parents will have the story of a lifetime to tell.

The footage shows the parents-to-be in the back of the elevator, which gets more crowded as people get on. At the next floor, everyone gets off an a nurse gets in to help the couple. The baby is then born on camera, and the nurse helps the man carry his wife and baby out of the elevator at the next stop.

The unexpected delivery happened at the Wenshang County People’s Hospital in China’s Shandong province. Li Fengling, who operated the elevator told the Daily Mail that the mother was in “a lot of pain” as she got on the elevator.

After the other elevator passengers left, Li called in nurse Lin Jun to help with the delivery. At that point, the baby’s head was already showing. “It was already too late to go to the delivery room,” Lin said.

The baby was born weighing just under six pounds and is healthy.

This happy story comes two weeks after a similar one in the U.S. NBC4 reported that a baby was born in an elevator at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, New York. A police officer helped the pregnant mother get to the hospital and into a wheelchair. During the elevator ride, the mother gave birth to a healthy baby boy.