Pregnant Mother Refuses Gay Photographer: ‘I Don’t Want You Influencing My Children’

A pregnant mother refused to have her maternity photo shoot taken by a photographer in Alabama after discovering that she is gay, claiming that “I don’t want you influencing my children.”

21-year-old Faith Grace took to Twitter to share the story, claiming that a pregnant woman had contacted her about doing a maternity shoot, but that offer was retracted once the mother-to-be snooped on her Instagram account and discovered a picture of a pride flag.

“Hi Faith! This is McKenna from last night. I was reaching out to you about maternity photos! I went through your personal Instagram account to get your photography business account and on your personal pad I saw that you had a pride flag,” the unnamed woman wrote in a text that Grace shared, the Daily Mail reports. “Are you gay or do you have family that’s gay?”

The 21-year-old responded by telling the woman that while nobody in her family is gay, she is, hence why she has a picture of the pride flag on her Instagram.

“I see, OK well don’t worry about the photos then,” the potential client replied. “I don’t want someone who’s gay to take my pictures. It’s just not right. I’m against it and the last thing I need is to allow my 5 year old child to think that being gay is OK/right because I don’t want them to be influenced by people like you. I’m sorry that you think that this lifestyle is OK and acceptable. Take care, Faith.”

Grace shared the conversation to Twitter, asking her followers to retweet it to “show people that hatred & discrimination still exist & it needs to stop.” She added that the incident “breaks my heart.”

Grace’s account and the tweet have since been made private. She declined a request for comment.