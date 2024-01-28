Potato Chips Recalled

Fans of quality potato chip bran Utz might want to check their pantries according to a recent recall by the company. Utz Quality Foods has issued a voluntary recall for 88 cases of Utz 2.75 oz. Wavy Original Potato Chips after an undeclared milk allergen was discovered.

"This recall was initiated after Utz learned that approximately 1200 single-serve bags contained Utz® Wavy Original Potato Chips flavored with seasoning instead of plain Utz® Wavy Original Potato Chips," the recall reads. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products."

The voluntary recall only affects outlets in New York State and others within New York City. No illnesses have been reported due to the contamination. The UPC for the batch under recall is 0-41780-19014-7 and can be found on the lower right-hand of the bag. They should also feature an expiration date of May 06, 2024.

While it is a limited recall in scope, the issues are still quite serious and dire if the wrong person eats the chips. The recall warns those with a milk allergy to not eat the products listed in the recall.

So far, January has been a busy month for recalls from all sides. Elsewhere in the food world, several salad kits were recalled across 7 states, while Publix was struck with a serious recall on one of their popular sauces due to a "serious or life threatening" reaction is possible.

Outside the food world, January has already seen Ford recall a massive 2 million SUVs. People can't even expect their bagged ice to be safe from a recall in 2024. If you happen to have any of the items above in your inventory or might have purchased some of those chips at your local bodega, do the right thing. All we have to really worry about are the super rats we may create from all these discarded items.