Couple Busted for Filming X-Rated Videos Inside Burger King

A Louisiana couple is facing charges after allegedly filming a series of explicit X-rated films in public locations, including one that was shot at a Burger King.

Law enforcement officials have reportedly discovered video footage that suggests that the pair – Elizabeth Jernigan, 33, and her husband Rex, 35 – filmed pornographic content inside a public library and a supermarket, in addition to the one made at a popular fast food chain, according to New York Post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The investigators on the case say they received a “report of lewd activity that occurred within a public library” in Houma, The Smoking Gun reports.

Local police say the suspects “recorded themselves performing sexual activities on each other and uploaded them to a porn site.”

The pair created a page on XXX website, PornHub, and have uploaded more than 160 explicit videos.

Officers said the Jernigans filmed themselves engaged in sexual activity “in various other businesses throughout the City of Houma and Terrebonne Parish.”

The Jernigans are both being charged with six counts of obscenity. After they were released on bail, Rex reportedly shared the news of their recent arrest on PornHub.

Under his screen name Sexybeast82, Rex wrote: “To all my friends and followers, the wife and I just recently bailed out of jail for our public videos we posted on pornhub, hopefully soon we’ll get to post a new video soon.”

On the website, Elizabeth goes by the pseudonym, LaylaDevine.

The couple’s Pornhub page has more than 4k subscribers with their videos being viewed more than 1.7 million times.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!