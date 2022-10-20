Pork Products Recalled in Urgent Alert

Those who recently bought pork products may want to double-check before eating it, as an Oklahoma-based company is advising its customers not to eat certain meat products after they were found to pose a serious hazard. AdvancePierre Foods Inc. recalled more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin steak fritter products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, with health officials advising consumers to throw away the recalled products.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) alert dated Oct. 16, AdvancePierre Food Inc.'s "GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritters" are subject to the recall. The raw, frozen cubed pork loin fritter was produced on June 16, 2022 and sold in 10.14-lbs. bulk cases containing 27 pieces, per the release, which notes that the recall affects lot code 1672AFE06 and the recalled products bear establishment number "EST. 2260Y" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled pork loin steak fritter products were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia and further distributed to restaurants and other food service operations. Consumers can view labels of the affected items here. Approximately 4,137 pounds of product is included in the recall.

Per the FSIS alert, the recall was initiated after restaurant staff complained of finding hard pieces of plastic in the product and reported the concerning discovery to AdvancePierre Foods Inc. The Enid, Oklahoma-based company then alerted FSIS to the issue and a recall was issued. A total of two complaints were reported by restaurant staff, and FSIS said, "there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

While there have been no injuries or adverse reactions to date, the FSIS said there remains concern that restaurants and food service operators may still have the recalled product in their refrigerators and freezers. The FSIS recall notice advised, "restaurant and food service operators are urged not to serve this product. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

October alone has seen a number of recalls impacting the meat sections at grocery stores. Just prior to AdvancePierre Foods Inc.'s recall, the FSIS issued a public health alert for 1-lb. plastic vacuum-packed packages containing "FRANK'S BUTCHER SHOP GROUND BEEF," which were found to potentially be contaminated with E. coli. Due to the product no longer being available for purchase, a recall was not issued, though the FSIS advised consumers not to eat the product.