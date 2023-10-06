Popular Candy Recalled After Child Dies

Two popular rolling candies have been recalled just days before Halloween following the choking death of a 7-year-old child. More than 70 million units of Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy and Cocco Candy Rolling Candy have been recalled in two separate recalls issued by Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution and Candy Dynamics amid several consumer reports that the candies pose choking hazards to children.

Issued on Oct. 5, the Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution recall impacts about 145,800 units of Cocco Candy Rolling Candy, which were sold in stores nationwide and online at www.kgrcandies.com from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The company issued the recall after the CPSC received a report in April 2023 of a 7-year-old girl in New York who choked and died after the Cocco Candy rolling ball dislodged and became stuck in her throat. Due to the risk the candy poses, CSPC urged parents to immediately stop the use of the Cocco Candy and take it away from children.

The recalled products were sold in two fluid-ounce containers, with the recall affecting several flavors. Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy impacted by the recall features unit barcode 8683363414008, display barcode 8683363414367, and carton barcode 8683363414176. Impacted Cocco Candy T. Fruitti Flavored Rolling Candy has unit barcode 8683363414015, display barcode 8683363414367, and carton barcode 8683363414176. Recalled Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candies have unit barcode 8683363414022, display barcode 8683363414367, and carton barcode 8683363414176.

The same day the Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution recall was announced, the CPSC also announced that approximately 70 million units of Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy had been recalled by Candy Dynamics. The company received two reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. Although no injuries have been reported to date, the candy poses a choking hazard for consumers. The recall affects two-ounce to three-ounce roller candies in Blue Razz, Strawberry, Sour Apple and Black Cherry flavors, which were sold at Walmart, Five Below and other stores nationwide, and online at amazon.com, CandyDynamics.com and other websites from June 2015 through July 2023 for between $2 and $4. The product labels have "TOXIC WASTE" and "SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy" or "MEGA TOXIC WASTE" and "SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy" printed on the front. CPSC listed the affected barcodes on its website.

Similar to the Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution recall, consumers have been advised to immediately stop the use of recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy products and take them away from children. For both recalls, consumers can contact the respective companies – KGR Distribution Corp. and Candy Dynamics – for a full refund of product that is not empty of liquid candy.