Ice Cream Recall Expanded Due to Listeria Concerns

Life Raft Treats has expanded its ice cream recall. After recalling certain Not Fried Chicken and Life Is Peachy ice cream treats on Sept. 6, the North Charleston, South Carolina-based company expanded its recall to include even more ice cream now being pulled from store shelves in 40 states, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company's initial recall affected Not Fried Chicken 64 oz bucket, Not Fried Chicken 2.5 oz bar with UPC 8 60006 18210 6, and Life Is Peachy 6 count box ice cream products with Best By dates up to and including AUG 8212024. The recall now includes those same products with Best By Dates up to and including AUG 08282024. Packaged in lamented buckets and plastic wrap, the recalled products began to be shipped on Aug. 21 via www.Goldbelly.com online directly to consumers located in 40 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

(Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA))

Life Raft Treats originally issued the recall on Sept. 6 after it was notified by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that its Not Fried Chicken ice cream treat tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company included their Life Is Peachy Ice Cream treats in the recall as both products were manufactured in the same room. After being notified by SCDHEC on Sept. 18 that they needed to include n additional lot of their Not Fried Chicken ice cream treat which also tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, Life Raft Treats expanded its recall on Sept. 19, the company also choosing to expand the recall of its Life Is Peachy Ice Cream treats.

While no illnesses have been reported at this time, the positive test results for Listeria monocytogenes poses a severe health risk for consumers. Listeria monocytogenes is the bacterium that can cause listeria infection, a foodborne bacterial illness that is commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products, per Mayo Clinic. Although healthy people rarely become ill from listeria infection, it can be very serious for pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal.

Due to the health risks the ice cream treats pose, the company and health officials urged consumers who purchased the recalled products not to eat them. The recalled ice creams should instead be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.