Popular Air Fryer Could Cause Fires, CPSC Says

Consumers are being cautioned against using a certain air fryer over concerns that the popular cooking device could cause serious injury. The U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned in an Oct. 13 safety notice that Newair has recalled Magic Chef Air Fryers due to fire and burn hazards.

The recall affects approximately 11,750 Magic Chef Air Fryers, which were sold online at Amazon.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, Walmart.com, Kohls.com, HomeDepot.com, Bluestem.com, QVC.com, Wayfair.com, Newair.com, Overstock.com, BestBuy.com, and Ebay.com from July 2018 through September 2020. The recalled air fryer, which sold at a price between $115 to $138, has "Magic Chef" printed on the top of the fryer and also features a rating label on the bottom with the brand name Magic Chef along with the model number. The specific model numbers included in the recall are MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white). No other model numbers or products are included in Newair's recall. Images of the recalled products can be found by clicking here.

The recall was initiated after it was determined that "the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. Although no injuries have been reported, consumers have still be advised against using the recalled air fryers, with the CPSC recall notice advising that "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers." Consumers can receive a refund in the form of a newair.com credit by providing a picture of the rating label to the firm to receive instructions to disable the air fryer. The credit amount will be $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. However, no receipt is needed to get the $50 credit.

The Magic Chef Air Fryer is just the latest product to be subject to a recall due to a fire and burn hazard. Newair's product recall follow a recall earlier this month issued by Target concerning its Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tea Kettles, a product that is part of Fixer Upper alums Chip and Joanna Gaines' exclusive Target Magnolia collection. The tea kettles were pulled from store shelves and consumers were advised to "immediately" stop use of the product after Target received more than two dozen reports of incidents with the tea kettles. Consumers complained that of the kettles being unstable, the handle grip breaking off, and of paint chipping off the bottom. One report filed even reported a fire due to the paint chipping off of the bottom. The firm found that the paint on the bottom of the kettles can chip, posing a fire hazard, and the handle can break and the spout can leak, posing a burn risk to consumers.