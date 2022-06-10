Popeyes Offering 59-Cent Deal in Honor of 50th Anniversary

✖

Popeyes is throwing its menu back to 1972. The beloved fast food chain, known for its long-standing roots in Louisiana-inspired home cooking, is set to mark its 50th anniversary later in June, and it is celebrating the special occasion in a big way. For a limited time only, Popeyes is giving fans the chance to order its signature fried chicken for just 59 cents, the price it was back in the year the fast food restaurant first opened.

The 59 cent throwback deal will begin on Sunday, June 12, Popeyes' officially 50th anniversary, according to Thrillist. Beginning then, customers headed to their local Popeyes location will be able to two pieces of the popular bone-in-chicken for just 59 cents. The deal, however, is digitial-only and comes with a $5 minimum purchase through the Popeyes mobile app and Popeyes.com. The throwback deal is set to run from June 12 through Sunday, June 19 on all mobile purchases.

Back in my ripe young age of zero years old, chicken only cost 59 cents #tbt — Popeyes (@Popeyes) June 9, 2022

"The Popeyes brand's Louisiana roots and bold Cajun flavors have allowed the brand to stand apart, while staying true to values and recipes have allowed their iconic products to stand the test of time," Popeyes said in a statement to Thrillist. "This includes culinary traditions like hand battering, hand breading, and 12-hour marination all to create that one of a kind crunch found on their flagship chicken. This commitment to quality chicken takes love."

Throughout its 50-year history, Popeyes has become well-known for its signature chicken. In more recent years, the chain became known for something else: kickstarting the fast food chicken sandwich wars. Back in 2019, Poepyes changed the fast food game when it introduced its iconic Chicken Sandwich. Shortly after the sandwich rolled out to restaurants nationwide, it sold out, and not long after, other fast food restaurants – including Chick-fil-A, KFC, McDonald's, and Wendy's – began launching their own chicken sandwiches. In the years since, the restaurants have continued the war, with Taco Bell, known for its Mexican-style cuisine, even getting in on the fun with the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

Popeyes, meanwhile, has continued to up the ante. Along with the introduction of the new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich in the U.S. and Canada, Popeyes introduced Chicken Nuggets to the menu last summer. The chain's Chicken Nuggets are breaded in the same breading as the chain's crispy chicken tenders and fried chicken.