Wendy's Adds Sweet Treat to Breakfast Menu

After sweetening up its breakfast menu in 2022 with the addition of Homestyle French Toast Sticks, Wendy's is expanding its breakfast menu yet again, and this time the Ohio-based fast food chain is giving a twist to the classic cinnamon roll. Wendy's announced Wednesday that it has teamed with Cinnabon to create a sweet new pastry for morning lovers, the new Cinnabon Pull-Apart, which is set to debut on menus nationwide later this month.

Described as a "one-of-a-kind, fun breakfast experience" that will give guests "something sweet to satisfy their morning cravings," the new Cinnabon Pull-Apart takes the nostalgic, classic cinnamon roll and transforms the ooey gooey center into bite-sized pieces. The result of a concept worked through by Wendy' team in partnership with Cinnabon. John Li, Wendy's global VP of culinary innovation, Cinnabon Pull-Aparts are made of Danish dough covered in a glaze, baked with cinnamon, brown butter, and sugar, and then topped with Cinnabon's cream cheese frosting.

(Photo: Wendy's)

"We're tapping into what our consumers want, based on our research. They crave comfort and nostalgic experiences, and from a food perspective, a sweet and indulgent item is perfect for bringing someone into that comfort zone," Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li said, per ABC News. "This product does that because we've partnered with the right brand who believes in quality and delivering that same emotional benefit."

Set to hit menus nationwide beginning Monday, Feb. 26, Cinnabon Pull-Aparts mark the latest addition to the fast food chain's growing breakfast menu, which launched in March 2020 with the Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and other croissant breakfast sandwiches. Not only has the chain gone on to add even more items to that menu – including French Toast Sticks, Breakfast Burrito, English Muffin Sandwiches and Frosty Cream Cold Brew – but Wendy's also expanded its breakfast offerings to Canada.

"Four years ago in the U.S., and three years ago in Canada, when we built this breakfast program, we knew there were a lot of options for consumers that were just OK," Li said during a Wendy's Culinary Spotlight event, per Today.com. "We made the decision to do breakfast in a way that Dave Thomas would be proud of – using quality ingredients and delivering food in a way that is better than the others out there."

The new Cinnabon Pull-Apart will be available on your local Wendy's menus beginning Feb. 26 during breakfast hours. Announcing the new menu item, Wendy's also teased that fans should "check back" on the Wendy's Blog "for a little something special when it debuts."