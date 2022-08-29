McDonald's Launches New Chicken Sandwich

It may be 2022, but the years-long fast food chicken sandwich wars are far from over. Three years after Popeyes kicked off the battle, McDonald's is making the latest move in the war. Now available at McDonald's locations in Canada is the new McCrispy, an all-new chicken sandwich that ups the ante.

According to Jeff Anderson, Senior Manager, Culinary Innovation Menu Management, McDonald's Canada, the McCrispy follows the Golden Arches' commitment to "put quality and taste at the forefront," with the new sandwich featuring "classic, simple ingredients that allow the chicken to be the star." Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast, cooked to keep the breading crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, the McCrispy sandwich is topped with shredded lettuce, mayo-style sauce and served on a soft potato bun and, per the fast food chain, "designed with the intention of maximum craveability, ingredient harmony and guest enjoyment." Anderson said the new menu item "is the perfect complement to our roster of menu classics like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with Cheese."

"We know guests love our classic chicken menu items, and we are excited to launch a new craveable crispy chicken sandwich" Rebecca Smart, Director, Brand Strategy Marketing, McDonald's Canada, said in a press release. "The new McCrispy delivers on the great taste our guests have come to expect from McDonald's, and we believe this sandwich is truly 'Mc-worthy', and we can't wait for Canadians to try it."

McDonald's has a little more up its sleeve, though. For fans looking for extra flavor, the chain has also added the McCrispy Bacon Deluxe sandwich, which adds bacon and a slice of fresh tomato, to the menu. Both sandwiches were officially added to the menu at participating locations across Canada on Aug. 22. The McCrispy carries a suggested price of $5.99 CAD ($4.64 USD) while the McCrispy Bacon Deluxe carries a suggested price of $7.69 CAD ($5.96 USD).

The sandwich marks just the latest move in the ongoing fast food chicken sandwich wars. The war kicked off back in 2019 when Popeyes added its now iconic classic Chicken Sandwich to the menu. That sandwich almost immediately sold out, and not long after, virtually every other fast food restaurant introduced chicken sandwiches of their own, hoping to offer some stiff competition. Just prior to the introduction of the McCrispy, Burger King earlier this month added the Pesto Chicken Sandwich in Canada and the BK Royal Chicken Sandwich line in the U.S.