Police Give Update on Active Shooter Situation in Downtown Cincinnati Fifth Third Building

An active shooter was reported on Thursday morning in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, and police have since issued an update on the situation.

Cincinnati.com reports that multiple people were shot in the attack and there are multiple fatalities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld tweeted, “Multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities. Details still emerging. Pray for our city.”

Terrible shooting incident in the heart of our city this morning. Multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities. Details still emerging. Pray for our city. — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) September 6, 2018

In another update, he wrote that police had shared that the area was secured and that motives for the shooting were unknown.

A third tweet shared what Sittenfeld called a “fluid” update and indicated that five people have been shot including the shooter, who is reportedly still alive and in critical condition.

Update (but still fluid): 5 shot, including shooter, who now being told is in critical but not deceased. Police & Fire doing exemplary job. //t.co/qNX2eeyEAt — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) September 6, 2018

The shooting took place before 9 a.m. in the lobby of a Fifth Third Bank building and the building was sent into lockdown.

In an initial tweet by the Cincinnati Police Department, the department wrote that officers were investigating an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident.”

@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/wSVLhu8xpM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

“It started out apparently with an active shooter at the Fifth Third tower, there was an officer intervention and from there now it’s just victims and things like that,” an officer told a CNN affiliate.

A dispatcher said that the situation is no longer active, and University of Cincinnati Health senior director Kelly Martin said that the University of Cincinnati Medical Center has received four patients from the incident.

Sen. Rob Portman tweeted, “My staff and I are following the situation in Cincinnati. If you’re downtown, please follow first responder instructions for the safety of everyone involved. Jane and I hope for a peaceful resolution soon.”

My staff and I are following the situation in Cincinnati. If you’re downtown, please follow first responder instructions for the safety of everyone involved. Jane and I hope for a peaceful resolution soon. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) September 6, 2018

Photo Credit: Shutterstock