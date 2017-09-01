Police Issue Bulletin Urging People to Contact ‘Terrorism Tip Line’ to Report Clown Sightings

The Pennsylvania state police are issuing a warning to the public about a possible increase in “creepy clown” sightings with the new IT movie set to hit theaters next week.

In a statement posted on Thursday, law enforcement officials urged people to contact the “Terrorism Tip Line” if anyone sees a creepy clown out in public.

“Remember the fall of 2016 when ‘creepy clown’ sightings were reported throughout the United States and the world fueling a clown panic throughout the country? Sightings were reported in: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin,” the statement read.

The statement then addressed the Stephen King adaptation of IT.

“With the fall of 2017 upon us, it is anticipated that similar ‘creepy clown’ sightings could be reported starting as soon as September, in part due to the fact that the movie IT will be released in theaters on 09/08/2017. The movie, which is adapted from a Stephen King novel by the same name, portrays an evil demon who takes on the shape of a clown named Pennywise, ‘that stalks kids from within the sewers and killing them when they least expect it,’ ” the statement continued.

“‘Creepy clown’ sightings are nothing new to this country or throughout this world. In the 1980s, clown sightings were reported in several locations including Boston, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Arlington Heights. Upon investigation, police noticed that most, if not all of the clown sightings, were only being witnessed by children between ages five and seven,” it added.

IT hits theaters on September 8, 2017.