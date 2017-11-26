Police Respond to Reported Shooter Situation at Upstate New York Mall

UPDATE: Woodbury police told News12 that the reported shooting incident at the Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, New York appears to be an “accidental discharge of a firearm.” Police previously said two people were injured in the incident.

New York State police say two people were injured after a reported shooting at the Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, New York Sunday. The mall has been evacuated and police say they have not found any suspects.

Middletown police do not hold back on their response to a shooting at the crystal run mall. I hope there are no serious injuries but I’m encouraged to see the overwhelming action by the 1st responders. A post shared by Cary Abbott (@topabbott) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

According to NBC New York, the shooting was reported at the American Eagle store in the mall at around 3:15 p.m. ET. Police reported at least two injuries, but it’s not clear what their injuries are.

As of 4 p.m. ET, police said they have not located any suspects.

News12 Westchester reports that police don’t think this is an active shooter situation at this point.

JUST IN: New York mall evacuated amid reports of shooting; 2 injuredhttps://t.co/x6nt5a1iBY #13WHAM pic.twitter.com/uYUtnwxr1P — 13WHAM (@13WHAM) November 26, 2017



Social media was flooded with reports from shoppers visiting the mall on the first weekend of the holiday shopping season. They reported being evacuated from the mall.

“Police and ambulances everywhere,” Julia Gulia wrote on Twitter. “Was just about to head in but missed it thank goodness.”

Leighton Peterson told The Associated Press he was eating in the food court when employees told everyone to leave.

Authorities are still at the scene, canvassing the area, reports CBS New York. The mall is still on lockdown as of 5 p.m. ET.

“Officers are at the mall and they are handling the situation,” Wallkill police told CBS New York.