Police Respond to Reported Murder-Suicide at New York Hospital

Police in Westchester, New York responded to reports of gunfire at Westchester Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

According to NBC New York, officers responded to calls of an active shooter at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

BREAKING: Police are responding to a report of gunshots at a suburban New York hospital. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 8, 2018

Although details regarding the alleged shooting remain unclear and officers have not yet given a statement, it is believed that the shooting broke out on the fourth floor of the medical center, which serves as the hospital’s intensive care, and was related to a domestic incident. The New York Daily News reports that a man entered the hospital wielding a gun and shot himself and his wife. Their conditions at this time are not known.

At Westchester Medical Center where there were reports of shots fired. Just spoke with an employee who says it happened on the 4th floor, which is intensive care @News12WC pic.twitter.com/B6E1jhfsaj — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) August 8, 2018

The suspected shooter is said to be “down” and the situation is “under control.

Images from the scene show a heavy police presence as hospital employees still dressed in lab coats waited outside.

.@lohud is on the scene at the Westchester Medical Center following a shooting on the 4th floor, @TaniaSavayan is covering with photos/video, check lohud for the latest. pic.twitter.com/royKv1Ep9p — Carrie Yale (@carrieyale) August 8, 2018

The medical center, which employs roughly 7,000 medical professionals across its six primary care facilities, treats more than 120,000 patients every year.

Reports of shooting at Westchester Medical Center pic.twitter.com/rLcVyehEZW — Tania Savayan (@TaniaSavayan) August 8, 2018

“Sometimes family members get a little outraged,” Clarence McMillan, who works at Westchester Medical Center, told lohud.com. “They don’t understand the care and stuff we have to go through to help their loved ones survive. Maybe this is one of those situations.”

The shooting marks the second shooting at a New York hospital in just over a year. In June of 2017, Henry Bello, a doctor and former employee of Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, entered the medical center with an AR-15 and opened fire. The shooting resulted in the death of one doctor and six others injured, including a patient. Bello took his own life.



This story is developing…