Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Deaths of Billionaire Canadian Couple

One of the richest couples in Canada was found dead in their mansion on Friday and homicide detectives investigating the case as a “murder-suicide.“

Barry Sherman was the founder of Apotex, Inc, a pharmaceutical firm that produced generic drugs. He and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their basement by a real estate agent who was preparing the mansion for an open house, according to a report by Globe and Mail. Sherman was 75 years old.

“The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way,” Constable David Hopkinson told NBC News. Police said there was no sign of forced entry anywhere in the mansion.

The house was on sale for just under $5.4 million. The couple was recently estimated $4.77 billion total. Sherman founded Apotex in 1974 after attending the University of Toronto and MIT at a young age. He was still working as executive chairman when he passed away.

Prominent figures in business and politics spoke out to publicly mourn the couple, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sophie and I are saddened by news of the sudden passing of Barry and Honey Sherman. Our condolences to their family & friends, and to everyone touched by their vision & spirit. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 16, 2017

Others commemorated the couple by reminding the world of their philanthropic ventures. Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement, saying he was “shocked and heartbroken,” and praised the Shermans’ many contributions to the city.

“Toronto Police are investigating,” Tory went on, “and I hope that investigation will be able to provide answers for all of us who are mourning this tremendous loss.”