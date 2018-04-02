Playboy Reveals Throwback Bunnies Easter Post

Playboy celebrated Easter with a throwback photo, sharing a vintage photo from the height of the magazine’s popularity.

From our Bunnies to yours here’s wishing everyone a very happy Easter. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/ml8PFRTmiC — Playboy (@Playboy) April 1, 2018

“From our Bunnies to yours here’s wishing everyone a very happy Easter,” the magazine wrote, adding an Easter bunny emoji. The photo shows a quartet of Playboy Bunnies walking off the iconic “Big Bunny” jet. The bunnies on jet were dubbed “Jet Bunnies.”

The jet was a stretch version of the DC-9, and took the late Hugh Hefner and his celebrity friends to all corners of the globe.

According to Business Insider, it reportedly cost $5 million. Hefner, who was 43 at the time he bought the jet, had the 119-foot plane made after a trip to London.

“I saw the future when I was in London: The sexual revolution was going on and the miniskirt had just arrived … I decided then and there to get the jet,” Hefner wrote in the Wall Street Journal in 2010.

Aside from its unique all-black color scheme, the jet also had the iconic Playboy Bunny logo painted on its tail. Hefner installed spotlights on the wingtips to shine on the Bunny logo, making it visible to any pilot who happened to fly by it. He also needed the government’s permission to paint it all black.

The “Jet Bunnies” usually wore all-black, leatherette outfits accessorized with white aviator scarves. The outfits were designed by Walter Holmes, with some input from Hefner of course.

“They look as though they had just stepped out of a Bond movie,” Hefner wrote of the Jet Bunnies in a 2010 Playboy issue.

The plane had enough room for 38 passengers, who enjoyed elaborate in-flight meals. There was also a living room and conference area.

Passengers could enjoy a fully-stocked bar and a disco to host parties. Hefner also had two film projectors and a video machine installed to keep everyone entertained throughout the flights.

Hefner also had his own personal room, complete with an elliptical bed, and silk and Tasmanian opossum fur covers. He used the plane for about six years.

“I loved the convenience of the jet … It was literally a floating apartment with a bedroom, a living room, a dining room and a disco area in the back,” Hefner wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

In 1975, it was bought by Venezuela Airlines and Aeromexico used it as a commercial airliner until 2004.

“It was a great toy and it was a great gift to give,” Hefner said. “When anyone asks me if I ever miss the plane, I reply, ‘Only when I fly.’”

