‘Playboy’ Breaks Tradition, Casts Plus-Size Model Molly Constable

As a magazine that makes a habit to publish each model’s slim measurements, Playboy is breaking tradition with its latest photo spread.

The 64-year-old publication embraced a new look to include an up-and-coming plus-size model in a feature shoot.

Runway and editorial model Molly Constable showcased her size 20 figure with photographer Heather Hazzan to show off her curves for the men’s magazine — and to prove that bigger still means beautiful.

Rather than getting dolled up with makeup and hair styling, the model went for a natural look while shooting in her hometown of upstate New York.

The sultry shots are dubbed a “low-key striptease” and feature Constables ample assets strategically covered by a cutoff top, dress, bra or body part.

Playboy adds that the model, who was recently named one of Vogue‘s 20 Rising Model Stars to Watch in 2017, “affirms there’s a place for curves in high fashion – and centerfolds.”

Constable has walked alongside curvy models Ashley Graham and Jordan Woods, and she’s just as outspoken about the lack of full-figured women in the industry.

“I have had makeup artists throw jabs at me for having stretch marks and them having to cover them up,” she said of her past experiences, the Daily Mail reports. “Your weight is not important. It’s how you act toward people and feel on the inside.”

Her London-based agency Milk Management says Constable’s “iconic” look and social presence make her a fierce competitor in the industry.

“Molly is truly unique as she has such an editorial look and has such iconic curves,” agency member Anna Shillinglaw told Harper’s Bazaar. “Molly is getting the whole industry to wake up and see that there is a place for curvier models in high-fashion magazines and campaigns, so she is most definitely one to watch.”

Adding Constable to its editorial calendar is just one of the changes Playboy is adopting this year.

After CEO Scott Flanders claimed that nudity was “passé,” the men’s magazine decided not to feature full-frontal nudity within its binding. But after readers expressed outrage and sales dipped, the company announced it would once again feature nude models.

The November/December print issue will also feature the first man ever to appear on the cover without a woman, in a tribute to Hugh Hefner. The issue will also publish photos of its first openly transgender Playmate with a pictorial and centerfold.