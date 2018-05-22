New Details Come out About Playboy Model Stephanie Adams Who Committed Suicide With Son

Former Playboy model Stephanie Adams was found dead along with her 7-year-old son, Vincent, after Adams jumped with the boy from a New York City hotel on Friday, prompting officials to rule the deaths a murder-suicide.

Police said on Monday that Adams first pushed her son out of the 25th-floor window of the Gotham Hotel in Manhattan before jumping herself, the New York Daily News reports. The pair both died of multiple blunt impact injuries, with Vincent suffering injuries to the head, neck, torso and limbs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lieutenant John Grimpel had previously told People that Adams jumped with her son around 8:15 a.m. local time. The pair’s bodies were found on the second-floor landing of the hotel’s courtyard.

Adams was going through a divorce from husband Charles Nicolai, of Wall Street Chiropractic & Wellness, who is Vincent’s father.

Raoul Felder, Adams’ longtime friend and former attorney, said that the couple was engaged in a “tough” custody battle. Sources say that Adams reportedly wanted to take her son to Europe or to live with her new boyfriend, but was told by a judge that she could not take Vincent out of the country without the court’s permission.

Felder said that he served as Adams’ attorney until four months ago and described her as “considerate and sweet.”

“She was a very genuine person. A lovely person and very polite. She was very considerate and sweet,” he said. “I never saw her unhappy. Something must’ve happened in her life, and went haywire.”

He added that he didn’t think the judge’s decision regarding Vincent would have caused Adams to harm the boy.

“When she left here she was very positive,” he said of the last time he saw the former model. “Something must’ve taken a nosedive in her psyche.”

Felder told The Washington Post that things between Adams and Nicolai were so tense that Adams had Nicolai meet her at a New York police precinct to hand their son off on visitation days. He added that Adams was scheduled to leave for Europe on Thursday.

“I can’t wrap my head around it … to do this to a little boy. I don’t get it,” he said.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Adams / Twitter