Plane Reportedly Owned by Former MLB Pitcher Roy Halladay Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

A plane reportedly owned by former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, CBS Philly reports.

Tail number of aircraft that crashed into Gulf does match Roy Halladay’s plane, identity of dead not confirmed. https://t.co/quQJ2rDQ0U — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) November 7, 2017

One person died in the crash, although it is not known whether Halladay was on the plane. Ryan Bass, the sports director at the CBS Tampa affiliate, tweeted that the tail number of the plane that crashed matched that of Halladay’s plane.

The athlete previously used Twitter to share photos of his ICON A5 light sport aircraft. He was such a fan of the plane that the company featured him in an October article receiving the first 2018 model of the plane.

I keep telling my dad flying the Icon A5 low over the water is like flying a fighter jet! His response….. I am flying a fighter jet!! pic.twitter.com/30eVjz9eS6 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 31, 2017

“I’ve been dreaming about flying since I was a boy but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball,” Halladay said in the article. “I’ve owned other aircraft, but no aircraft embodies the adventure or captured the dream of flying like the A5. Not only is it the safest and easiest aircraft I’ve ever flown, it is hands-down the most fun. The beaches, lakes, and waterways my family and I get to explore around Florida are mind-blowing. Words don’t do justice to what the A5 allows us to experience. Even my wife, who used to be uncomfortable in small planes, now asks where we should take the A5 for the weekend. I’m honored to own the first A5 Founders Edition.”

Halladay is a former pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays (1998-2009) and Philadelphia Phillies (2010-2013) who won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

Halladay has two children with his wife, Brandy.

