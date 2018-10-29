Ellen DeGeneres, Mandy Moore and Ben Stiller Among Stars Mourning Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

After news broke of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, dozens of celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the victims and condemn the violence.

The shooting happened before 10 a.m. ET Saturday morning, while Shabbat services were still going on. Officials said 11 people were killed and six others wounded by the suspect, later identified as Robert Bowers. Bowers, who reportedly shouted “All Jews must die” before opening fire, was apprehended by police.

“Today, I send out love to each and every one of you reading this. Every single one of you. We are one world. We all need love. We all want comfort. Let’s give it to each other,” comedian Ellen DeGeneres wrote in a tweet after the shooting.

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore retweeted a report from The Associated Press on the shooting. “My heart goes out to all those affected by gun violence today and every day. Feeling helpless and frustrated by this news too? VOTE Nov 6th. VOTE. Use your voice. #GunSenseCandidates,” Moore wrote.

“My thoughts are back home today with the people of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh,” actor Joe Manganiello wrote.

Comedian Ben Stiller retweeted a video of President Donald Trump suggesting the synagogue shooting might not have been as deadly if there was armed security inside. “No one should have to go through airport security to go to pray in a synagogue or church or a mosque. This is not the fault of the synagogue,” Stiller wrote, adding the hashtag #GunControl.

Actress Zoe Kazan joined Moore in calling for people to vote for politicians who support stricter gun control measures.

“We grieve for the Americans murdered in Pittsburgh. All of us have to fight the rise of anti-Semitism and hateful rhetoric against those who look, love, or pray differently,” former President Barack Obama tweeted. “And we have to stop making it so easy for those who want to harm the innocent to get their hands on a gun.”

Trump announced that flags will be flown at half-staff at the White House and at all other public grounds through Oct. 31 to show “solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

The FBI is now investigating Bowers after the U.S. Department of Justice said the case will be treated as a hate crime. Before the shooting, the suspect reportedly posted anti-Semetic messages on social media.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania said Bowers will face 29 charges related to the crime, including 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence and 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

