Philadelphia Eagles Fan Arrested for Punching Police Horse

A 22-year-old Eagles fan took out his frustration on a mounted police officer on Saturday after he was ejected from the game.

Police say Taylor Hendricks was asked to leave Saturday’s game against the sixers. The young fan was not only in trouble for public drunkenness — he didn’t have a ticket at all. After leaving the Lincoln Financial Field, Hendricks approached a mounted police officer, repeatedly punching the horse in the face and neck.

One of Hendricks’ swings caught the officer in the leg as well, constituting assault on an officer. He was immediately placed under arrest and booked at a nearby station.

Hendricks posted bail at 4 a.m. the next morning, but he’s due back in court on Jan. 30. His charges include aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police horse, simple assault and defiant trespass.

Local reporters from Fox 29 caught up with Eagles’ fans after the game, asking their takes on the controversial assault on a faithful police steed. Fans were riled up after seeing their team beat the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 in the NFC playoff game.

“To come out here and punch a horse, especially when a cop’s on it — crazy,” Eagles fan Vincent Letizia said.

“Who in their right mind would do that?” wondered another passer by.

Police say that in Hendricks’ preliminary hearing on the 30th, the judge will determine whether or not to add animal cruelty to his list of charges. Neither the horse nor the officer on it were injured, yet the intent was clearly there.

The department added that Hendricks got out by paying 10% of his $5,000 bail, meaning that he’s still on the hook for the rest, and no matter what happens at his hearing, he’ll likely be banned from The Linc for quite some time.