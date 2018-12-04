Personal Check Signed by President Donald Trump up for Auction

A personal check signed by President Donald Trump himself is on auction for thousands of dollars, according to a report by TMZ.

The president wrote a check for $909.99 in 2011, apparently for the purchase of a few signed photographs from Steiner Sports Memorabilia. Now, it is reportedly on sale for a hefty price as a piece of memorabilia itself.

The president picked up a signed photo of baseball player Hank Aaron, and two pictures of Yankees line-ups from the 1950s. Sources said that he used to purchase expensive sports keepsakes often as his go-to gifts for clients.

RR Auction told TMZ that this is the first check signed by the president to come across their auction block, so they are considering it super rare. They set the minimum bid at $500, and before long it shot up over $3,000. The bidding is open until Dec. 5, and experts expect it to reach as high as $15,000.

Naturally, the people of the United States have mixed feelings on the president, so reaction to the auction was mixed. On Twitter, many people joked that the check was rare because the president rarely pays people. There are many stories circulating about the president allegedly not paying people and businesses for their services, and of course he famously claimed that his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid of Stormy Daniels with his own money.

The president’s own feelings on the collectible check are unclear. He has other headlines to worry about this week in any case, as many Americans believe he will be indicted soon. The special counsel investigation, led by Robert Mueller is reportedly near its close.

According to a report by CNN, Mueller will most likely make three significant court filings this week — sentencing memos for Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and Michael Flynn. All three have been indicted in the investigation into Russian election meddling, and now Mueller will give his recommendations on their sentences.

The filings will reportedly give pundits a lot to read into in this generally quiet investigation. They will offer insight into what each of the three told investigators based on how they are being treated and what is coming up for them.

President Trump has continued his campaign of outrage against the investigation, particularly on Twitter. On Monday morning, he offered a string of angry posts about the investigation and his former associates who are apparently cooperating with it.

Bob Mueller (who is a much different man than people think) and his out of control band of Angry Democrats, don’t want the truth, they only want lies. The truth is very bad for their mission! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

