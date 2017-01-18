Trending

People Are Freaking Out About Amy Schumer’s Upcoming Role as Barbie

Amy Schumer being cast as Barbie is a self deprecating joke of hers right? It’s her making fun of […]

By

Just hours after announcing Schumer will play Barbie in the live-action Sony film, trolls all over the internet began teaming up against the Trainwreck actress in full force.

According to online reports, the movie will follow Barbie as she finds her self-confidence and inner beauty after being kicked out of Barbieland for not being good enough.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While some would say this is the perfect role for Schumer, who is an advocate for non-traditional beauty and slamming industry standards, others tend to think Schumer isn’t fit for the role because she doesn’t have the body of a Barbie.

After you scroll through all the mean comments, there are some pretty nice ones out there!

What are your thoughts on Schumer’s role? Share in the comments below!

>> Update: Amy Schumer Shares ‘Fearless’ Message to ‘Barbie’ Casting Haters

This story first appeared on Womanista.

Featured image: Getty/Kevin Winter

Tagged:

Related Posts