People Are Freaking Out About Amy Schumer’s Upcoming Role as Barbie

Amy Schumer being cast as Barbie is a self deprecating joke of hers right? It’s her making fun of herself? Wait. It’s not a joke? Wow! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 2, 2016

Just hours after announcing Schumer will play Barbie in the live-action Sony film, trolls all over the internet began teaming up against the Trainwreck actress in full force.

According to online reports, the movie will follow Barbie as she finds her self-confidence and inner beauty after being kicked out of Barbieland for not being good enough.

While some would say this is the perfect role for Schumer, who is an advocate for non-traditional beauty and slamming industry standards, others tend to think Schumer isn’t fit for the role because she doesn’t have the body of a Barbie.

@amyschumer is way too fat to play Barbie. Maybe she could play 3 Barbies — Sandro Silva (@SandroMacul) December 3, 2016

Amy Schumer as Barbie? More of the elites plan to brainwash young girls into thinking being fat is ok. Guess what? Guys don’t like fat girls — Modern Life Dating (@ModernLifeDater) December 3, 2016

After you scroll through all the mean comments, there are some pretty nice ones out there!

The ONLY way I’d watch a movie about #Barbie is if @amyschumer was starring in it. — Alexis Golden (@AlexisGoldenXXX) December 3, 2016

I wonder how many dudes who are furious about Amy Schumer being cast as Barbie were planning to actually go see a Barbie movie. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) December 2, 2016

>> Update: Amy Schumer Shares ‘Fearless’ Message to ‘Barbie’ Casting Haters

