Penn State Sexual Abuse Case May Have New, More Damaging Evidence

Five years after Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing multiple young boys, a new piece of evidence has come to light that suggest late head coach Joe Paterno knew of Sandusky’s problems long before they were made public.

According to a police report obtained by CNN, Paterno allegedly told whistleblower Mike McQueary back in 2001 that his claim against Sandusky was “the second complaint of this nature he had received.”

The original report about Sandusky’s crime was published in 2011, citing the incident involving multiple boys in 2001. These allegations are what ultimately brought down Sandusky, and he was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

The new evidence suggests that Paterno knew about Sandusky’s sexual abuse before it was first brought to him in 2001. This goes against everything the late coach and his family have said since.

In 2012, after Sandusky’s arrest, Paterno published a statement saying that he “had no inkling that Sandusky might be a sexual deviant,” until McQueary came forward. New documents suggest that Paterno might have been told of other claims against Sandusky as early as the 1970s.