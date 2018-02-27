Peeps Oreos Returning Just in Time for Spring

Spring is almost here, and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of the Oreo flavors stocked on grocery store shelves nationwide, because there’s just no sense in eating Pumpkin Spice Oreos in April. Instead, the cookie giant is rolling out limited edition Peeps Oreos, because nothing says springtime like neon sugar.

Peeps and Oreo first collaborated on a cookie back in 2017, debuting vanilla cookies with a pink marshmallow creme in the middle, which many people weren’t convinced to be Peep-flavored.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This year’s version features a chocolate cookie with a purple frosting inside, and the cookies have already been spotted on various grocery-store shelves.

A representative for Oreo told Today that the new color does not represent a flavor change and that the purple creme supposedly tastes just like its pink predecessor. This year, however, the creme is “sandwiched between two Peeps-embossed chocolate wafers,” just in case there was any confusion about what type of Oreo consumers were biting into.

The cookies will retail for $3.33 per package, though it’s unclear whether the purple creme will avoid the fate of last year’s pink frosting, which dyed people’s tongues, hands and rendered other unsavory bodily functions pink as well.

As with all things, Twitter is sharing its thoughts on the creation, with a surprising number of users all-in on the sweet treats.

Okay guys.. say what you will about Peeps, but these #Oreos … are amazing. Couldn’t stop myself from eating the entire thing. Top Tier flavor for me. The marshmallow creme was just.. 🤤 @Oreo pic.twitter.com/QhlPs0m3Mn — Trevor Stines (@Trevor_Stines) February 26, 2018

attention: peeps oreos are back and i am LIVING 💜💜 — ray 🖤 (@rayygunn_) February 27, 2018

I don’t like Peeps but there’s something about these Oreos. This pack may not survive the night. pic.twitter.com/QjrAkWXAgg — Year of the Marvie 👹 (@TheMarvie) February 15, 2018

I’m really mad to admit that peeps flavored Oreos are better than regular Oreos — 🐻 (@sarahkohnen_) February 15, 2018

Hey @Oreo,

I’m very sad because the inside of the peep Oreos taste absolutely nothing like peeps 🙁

if y’all wanna put an actual peep in the middle, HMU. — kaylee (@Kaybaabby) February 27, 2018

I’m eating peeps Oreos and having the worst time of my life — Anki (@ryanicedynamite) February 26, 2018

Photo Credit: melissamn / Shutterstock.com