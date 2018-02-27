Trending

Peeps Oreos Returning Just in Time for Spring

Spring is almost here, and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of the Oreo flavors […]

By

Spring is almost here, and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of the Oreo flavors stocked on grocery store shelves nationwide, because there’s just no sense in eating Pumpkin Spice Oreos in April. Instead, the cookie giant is rolling out limited edition Peeps Oreos, because nothing says springtime like neon sugar.

Peeps and Oreo first collaborated on a cookie back in 2017, debuting vanilla cookies with a pink marshmallow creme in the middle, which many people weren’t convinced to be Peep-flavored.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This year’s version features a chocolate cookie with a purple frosting inside, and the cookies have already been spotted on various grocery-store shelves.

A representative for Oreo told Today that the new color does not represent a flavor change and that the purple creme supposedly tastes just like its pink predecessor. This year, however, the creme is “sandwiched between two Peeps-embossed chocolate wafers,” just in case there was any confusion about what type of Oreo consumers were biting into.

The cookies will retail for $3.33 per package, though it’s unclear whether the purple creme will avoid the fate of last year’s pink frosting, which dyed people’s tongues, hands and rendered other unsavory bodily functions pink as well.

As with all things, Twitter is sharing its thoughts on the creation, with a surprising number of users all-in on the sweet treats.

Photo Credit: melissamn / Shutterstock.com

Tagged:

Related Posts