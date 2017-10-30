Read the Indictment Against Manafort and Gates

Paul Manafort — President Donald Trump‘s former campaign chairman — as well as Rick Gates, Manafort’s former business partner, were indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States, the special counsel Robert Mueller’s office said on Monday.

The indictment was unsealed Monday morning by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., after Manafort and Gates surrendered to the FBI.

The dozen charges are the first brought by Mueller since he was appointed to the position in May to lead the official federal probe into Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election.

