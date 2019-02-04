Patriots 2019 Super Bowl Parade: Boston Releases Duck Boat Parade Route Through City

The city of Boston has released the route for the New England Patriots‘ victory parade on Tuesday after their victory at Super Bowl LIII.

The Pats will return home to Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their win with the fans. The parade will take over a huge part of Boston as the players ride duck boats down Boylston Street all the way to City Hall. The city of Boston released the route on Monday morning, along with details about the parade.

The celebration will start at the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street. The route takes the victors past the Prudential Tower, the Public Garden and the Boston Common. They will turn onto Tremont Street, following as it becomes Cambridge Street, then end the celebration at City Hall. The route map includes information on accessibility, as well as where camera crews will be positioned.

Here’s a look at the @Patriots parade route for tomorrow. The parade will kick off Tuesday, February 5, at 11 a.m. from the Hynes Convention Center: //t.co/FOxbf4r6Bq pic.twitter.com/sPIepEcCjM — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) February 4, 2019



The city is preparing for pandemonium along the parade route, as fans celebrate their team’s success. In a post on the city’s website, officials say that traffic along the route will be stopped starting at 9 a.m. They make no promises as to when it will be passable again, as they cannot predict the turnout.

“We’ll reopen each street after people leave and we get a chance to clean up,” read the statement. “We expect to reopen Boylston Street first, followed by Tremont Street and then Cambridge Street.”

The city is also asking revellers to use public transpiration if possible, as parking will be limited. The site provides a map of nearby train stations so that fans can plan their optimal route.

Finally, Boston is asking Pats fans to “celebrate responsibly” — perhaps a tall order in this case. They cannot even count on the harsh New England weather to keep fans down, as the temperature has miraculously skyrocketed for just a few days following the Super Bowl. The forecast predicts a high of 59 degrees on Tuesday, which, by Boston standards, is fit for beach season.

The Patriots will tour the city in 24 duck boats as usual, according to a report by local CBS affiliate WBZ4. The city is famous for the iconic vehicles, and crews are hard at work preparing them for Tuesday’s festivities.

For those outside of the city, Tuesday’s parade will air on local news networks and their associated streaming apps where possible. Last year, ESPN2 and the NFL Network both aired the victory parade in Philadelphia, though they have not announced plans for this year. Likewise, the Eagles’ parade in 2018 streamed live on WatchESPN, though they have not announced plans for this year.