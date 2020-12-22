Pat Robertson Admits Joe Biden Will Become President, Thinks Trump Should 'Move On'

✖

Televangelist Pat Robertson on Monday acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden won the election and encouraged President Donald Trump to "move on." The remarks, according to Business Insider, marked a change in tune for Robertson, who just weeks ago called on God to intervene in the 2020 presidential election and seemingly supported the president’s unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Robertson made the comments Monday on his show The 700 Club, during which he delivered a monologue addressing Trump’s continued refusal to concede the election. Delivered just a week after the Electoral College confirmed Biden's 306-232 victory, Robertson, who is considered a Trump ally, admitted that while he "had prayed and hoped that there might be some better solution," he now believes "the Electoral College has spoken. I think the Biden corruption has not totally been brought to fruition." Adding that he does not believe the Supreme Court will intervene and change the election results, Robertson declared, "I think we’re going to see a President Biden, and I also think we'll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden."

Televangelist Pat Robertson declares that Biden will be president and that Trump "lives in an alternate reality," "is very erratic," and should not run again in 2024: "You've had your day and it's time to move on." pic.twitter.com/2WYCZOSNTO — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 21, 2020

During the Monday show, Robertson went on to praise Trump's time in office, stating that the current president had “done a marvelous job for the economy,” though he also noted that Trump's behavior had been "erratic," pointing out that "he's fired people and he's fought people and he's insulted people and he keeps going down the line." Robertson said that Trump "lives in an alternate reality," and that "he isn't lying; to him, that's the truth," referring to Trump's claims of having the largest inauguration crowd, having the highest approval ratings, and saving NBC with The Apprentice.

After being asked by Christian Broadcasting Network correspondent George Thomas if he thinks Trump should run again in 2024, Robertson said, "I think it will be a mistake." Recent reports have suggested that Trump will announce his 2024 run on Inauguration Day. Robertson, however, said his "money would be on Nikki Haley. I think she'd make a tremendous candidate for the Republican candidate." In a direct message to the president, he said that with the president, "it's a mixed bag, and I think it would be well to say, 'You've had your day and it's time to move on.'"