Parolee Freezes to Death After Fleeing Crash Scene

A parolee who fled from a four-car pile-up that he caused ended up freezing to death nearby in an attempt to avoid authorities.

Mark Henderson, 34, drove through a red light in Milwaukee on Dec. 30, causing a four car crash, WISN-TV reports.

Instead of remaining at the scene, Henderson, who was on parole for pleading guilty to a 2012 hit-and-run, ran from the scene and hid from police in the bushes.

Henderson’s body was discovered frozen solid by his girlfriend the following day between a shed and a wooden fence. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office determined that he had frozen to death due to hypothermia.

The average temperature in Milwaukee the week of Henderson’s death was six degrees.