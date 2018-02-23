‘Parks and Recreation’ Team Rips NRA for Using Amy Poehler GIF

The NRA used a GIF from Parks and Recreation on Twitter and the team from the show ripped them for it.

On Wednesday, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch sat in on a town hall meeting with survivors of the Florida school shooting alongside Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Bill Nelson, and Rep. Ted Deutch.

Following the town hall, the NRA tweeted out, "[Dana Loesch,] thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million [NRA] members," and included a GIF of Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knope saying "thank you."

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur saw the tweet and fired off, "Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda."

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Schur later followed up with a message from Poehler, saying, "Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: 'Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f— off?' "

Ron Swanson himself, Nick Offerman, also took issue with the tweet and let the NRA know by writing, "[NRA and Dana Loesch,] our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat s—."

Adam Scott, who played Knope's love interest, Ben, also weighed in with a request.

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down and also please eat shit. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 22, 2018

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2018

During the town hall meeting on Wednesday, one of the Florida school shooting survivors asked Sen. Rubio, "Why do we have to march on Washington just to save innocent lives?"

"You're right," Sen. Rubio replied, "What you've lived through, and what you live through, is not supposed to be a part of your high school experience."

Rubio went on to explain that he is currently supporting a measure that would allow law enforcement to take guns away from anyone who is reported by a close family member as being a threat.

"And that person will have due process," Rubio said. "Because I believe that if that were in place in Florida ... it could have prevented this from happening."

Ryan Deitsch, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior who asked the question, then respectfully interrupted, "If I may, I do appreciate your words there. But that feels like the first step of a 5K run."

"It most certainly is," Rubio acknowledged. "I would say it's more than a 5K run ... This issue will take more than a 5K run because there's so much to do. But that is an important step, and if that happens in the next three weeks, it'll be because of what you guys have done."