Judge Orders Release of Florida School Shooting Videos

A judge has ordered the public release of footage showing the outside of the high school in Parkland, Florida where a shooter killed 17 people on Feb. 14.

David Ovalle, a reporter with the Miami Herald, tweeted the news on Monday.

“A Broward judge has ordered the public release of video clips showing the outside of Parkland school shooting, footage that shows Deputy Scot Peterson not going inside to confront shooter Nikolas Cruz,” Ovalle wrote.

After it was revealed that Peterson had waited outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High for four minutes as Cruz opened fire on students in staff, Peterson was suspended and immediately resigned.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel had determined Peterson’s behavior after watching surveillance video and speaking to Peterson and witnesses.

A judge had reviewed the footage before ruling whether it would be released for public viewing, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Broward Circuit Judge Jeffrey Levenson heard from lawyers from the Sheriff’s Office, the school board and several media outlets for more than two hours Thursday before coming to a decision. Last month, media outlets had filed for access to the footage, citing “extreme public interest.”

An assistant principal at the school testified that teachers do not believe there is currently a large enough police presence on campus.

Max Rosario testified that he was worried the video would expose the extent of the school’s security cameras.

“My concern is that it’s going to expose our blind spots,” Rosario said. “Any individuals would be able to come on campus knowing where they could go without being recorded.”

The video in question reportedly does not show anyone firing a weapon or getting injured.

At a press conference in February, Israel explained that when the shooting began, Peterson rushed to Building 12, where most of the gunfire took place. Instead of going inside, he took a position on the west side of the building.

“I think he remained outside for upwards of four minutes,” Israel said, via CNN, adding that the shooting lasted six minutes.

“I’m devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words,” the sheriff said. “These families lost their children. We lost coaches. I’ve been to the funerals, I’ve been to the homes. … I’ve been to the vigils. It’s just — there are no words.”

When asked what Peterson should have done, Israel responded, “Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.”

