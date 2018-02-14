Student Live-Tweets Parkland Florida School Shooting

A student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School live-tweeted the shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon, suddenly making them a social media phenomenon.

My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now. pic.twitter.com/mjiEmPvGNb — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Gunfire erupted just before dismissal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Wednesday afternoon. Some students made a run for it while others were led from the building in an orderly fashion by school and law enforcement officials.

Others were barricaded in locked classrooms for safety, and during that time, one student named Aidan began live-tweeting the experience.

“I am in a school shooting right now,” the student tweeted at 2:59 p.m.

I am in a school shooting right now… — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Shortly after three, they tweeted “My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m f—ing scared right now.” The tweet included two pictures of students huddled on the floor in the corner of a classroom, backpacks and books scattered about on the floor. Many of the students appeared to be texting, hopefully letting loved ones know they were safe. Many parents rushed to the scene when their children contacted them, despite law enforcement begging them not to.

Not long after, Aidan tweeted again, writing “Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High.” The tweet included another picture of the predicament.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018



The student must have been inundated with messages, as their last tweet seemed to be a sign-off. “Hello, Twitter,” they wrote. “I am closing my [direct messages] but I appreciate everyone contacting me. I am still locked in the school, but remember I’m only a freshman. Please don’t just send your love to me, but pray for the victims’ families too. Love you all.”

Hello, Twitter. I am closing my DM’s but I appreciate everyone contacting me. I am still locked in the school, but remember I’m only a freshman. Please don’t just send your love to me, but pray for the victims’ families too. Love you all. — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

The tweets were met with an outpouring of love and prayers in replies, while others erupted into arguments over second amendment rights. Government officials on both sides of the fence responded quickly with statements of grief and support.