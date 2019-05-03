Parents Release Footage of Premature Baby Being Dropped on Its Head by Doctors Days Before It Suffered a Brain Hemorrhage

Parents have release footage of their premature baby being dropped on its head by doctors, just days before it suffered a brain hemorrhage.

In the video shared by the Daily Mail, the infant can be seen being lifted from its hospital bassinet after being born, with doctors swaddling it in blankets while the examine the child.

Suddenly, it appears that one of the doctors or medical staff holding the child loses their grip and drops the newborn back into the bassinet on its head.

Luckily, another staff member was nearby to quickly step and help keep the infant from falling to the floor, which could potentially have resulted in further injury.

A few days after the incident, the child was diagnosed with a hemorrhage on the left side of her brain. Her parents would like the situation investigated to determine if the fall she suffered at the hands of the Arizona hospital staff could have been the cause.

The footage of the incident was taken by Derrick Rodgers, who is the father of the infant, who is named Morgan. He says that he was very upset when he saw his daughter dropped and that he addressed it with the staff member immediately.

“I told him, ‘You dropped my baby.’ He had like a nonchalant look on his face,” Rodgers said. “Then I showed him the video, and he had nothing to say after that.”

Morgan was kept in the neonatal intensive care unit for 12 days after her birth, with doctors eventually doing an ultrasound on her.

The Rodgers family states that they were never told that their daughter suffered the brain trauma, and that it was not until they recieved paperwork about six weeks later that they saw that Morgan has suffered ” a grade 1 germinal matrix hemorrhage, or a small bleed, in her brain.”

“For them to just drop your baby and you don’t know if there’s going to be any long-term damage because no one has ever talked to you, no one has brought it to your attention,” Morgan’s mother Monique said.

Months later, the baby has begin to show signs of possible brain damage, and her parents have been very worried. “She clenches up and she shakes… it doesn’t seem normal,” Monique added.

The hospital has since released a statement, saying, “The safety of our patients and their families is always our top concern,” and then adding, “The medical team at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center takes this matter extremely seriously and is working to conduct a comprehensive review.”