Papa Roach’s President Trump Retweet Is Going Viral With Famous Lyrics

Papa Roach fans are going wild for a retweet from the band pointed at President Donald Trump, who last week posted a particularly enthused tweet containing one of his catchphrases, which he mainly uses to maintain that he did not obstruct justice during the 2016 presidential election.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted, “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, TOTAL EXONERATION. DEMOCRAT WITCH HUNT!”

The president was using the phrase earlier in the week during the Robert Mueller hearings, when the former special counsel testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence panels.

But Papa Roach saw the phrase and put a new spin on it, reforming it as lyrics into the rock band’s famous hit “Last Resort.” The band retweeted Trump’s tweet and added, “CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES, THIS IS MY LAST RESORT.”

Fans immediately starting sharing the post and reacting to it, with some praising the band for bringing the song back into their lives.

Papa Roach wins the Internet forever. 👏👏 — 🐼🤘ᗴᗰIᒪY🌕🌊 (@OceansWhisper94) July 29, 2019

Nothing but respect for MY Papa Roach.#RaisedRight — kevin (@KevINthe406) July 29, 2019

Wow! tRumps tweets are so much easier to read with a good soundtrack to them. They still suck though. — Chad Oswalt (@ChadOswalt1) July 29, 2019

Just like that, Papa Roach was back in our lives. But for some of us, they never truly left. — Mike Shreve (@ShreveRECO) July 29, 2019

For those unfamiliar with the iconic antsy rock song, the lyrics to “Last Resort” are originally written, “Cut my life into pieces / This is my last resort / Suffocation / No breathing / Don’t give a f— if I cut my arm, bleeding.”

Trump’s all-caps rant fits in quite nicely with the original lyrics, making for the viral tweet absolutely no one expected.

During Mueller’s hearing last week, he said his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election found that the “Russian government interfered in our election in sweeping and systematic fashion.”

He also said that the investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” adding that the report “did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term.”

He also confirmed that the report did not exonerate Trump and said it was “true” that Trump refused to sit for an interview with the special counsel, despite the team’s multiple attempts.

After citing Justice Department rules that he could not prosecute a sitting president, Mueller suggested that it’s possible Trump could be charged after leaving the White House — although Mueller did not say if Trump should be prosecuted.

Photo credit: Carla Speight / Contributor / Getty