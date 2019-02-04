Oscars 2019: First Round of Presenters Announced

Celebrities like Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Lopez were among the first round of Oscars 2019 presenters, who were announced Monday morning.

The full list of the first 13 presenters includes Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Evans, Fey, Goldberg, Brie Larson, Lopez, Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu, Oscars producer Donna Gigliotti and director Glenn Weiss announced.

It was also announced that Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform during the Oscars 2019 “In Memoriam” segment.

“The Oscar nominees have generated tremendous worldwide attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances,” Gigliotti and Weiss said in a statement on the Oscars website.

“From blockbuster hits to intimate tales of the human spirit, the movies we celebrate at the Oscars connect us in a way that is both moving and powerful,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “Donna and Glenn will deliver a tribute worthy of the talent that will present and receive Oscar gold, and I’m so proud that ABC is home to this monumental night.”

More presenters and talent will be announced in the coming weeks. As is tradition with the Academy Awards, the show will feature musical performances of the five Original Song nominees.

The songs nominated include “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA in Black Panther, “I’ll Fight” by Jennifer Hudson in RBG, “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” by Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” by Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Nelson in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Including the nod for Best Original Song, A Star Is Born scored eight total Oscar nominations, like Gaga’s nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Cooper’s for Best Actor and Sam Elliott‘s for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Despite the variety of nominations, Cooper was snubbed in the director’s category, something Gaga opened up about last month.

“Well, you know, you never know what’s going to happen,” Gaga told the Los Angeles Times. “But at the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast. I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

Cooper recently said that “I’m sure I’ll be terrified” when it comes to his Oscars duet with Gaga. After a recent surprise duet with the star at one of her concerts in Las Vegas, Cooper told E! News that the experience was “terrifying.”

“I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn’t ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it for two hours…and I thought, ‘Please let me just be on pitch,’” he said.

The 91st Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.