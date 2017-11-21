The Original Ronald McDonald Will Haunt Your Dreams

This was the original Ronald clown of McDonald’s.. 1963 pic.twitter.com/hdr2hl07Nk — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) November 21, 2017

Many company’s have something in their past that they’d likely keep hidden if they could, and this dream-haunting photo of the first ever Ronald McDonald is probably something that McDonald’s would rather stay buried.

The unearthed black & white photo shows Ronald grinning wide, with a box of McDonald’s food on his head and cup on his nose.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The choice of attire for the fast food clown is pretty inexplicable, but the tray he wears around his waist to hold his drink and fries is both fashionable and convenient.

Interestingly, Willard Scott was the first actor/personality to portray Ronald, according to Buzzfeed, and that is him in the photo. Scott famously went on to be the hilariously eccentric weatherman on the Today Show.

You can even see him in action as Ronald in this clip from what some say believe to be the first ever McDonald’s commercial.

The commercial announcer introduces Ronald as the “newest, silliest, and hamburger-eating-est clown,” after which Ronald appears in all his frighteningly glory, revealing himself to have be watching the commercial on a TV in the dark the whole time.

He also says something about liking “to do everything that boys and girls like to do,” and then dances around the McDonald’s parking lot while cars drive in and out.

The whole thing is pretty bizarre and is sure to make consumers happy that Ronald evolved with the times.