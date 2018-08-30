Oreo Unveils Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi Flavors

Oreo has added two new, and unusual, flavors to their cookie lineup.

One does not typically associate hot chicken wings and wasabi with cookies, but Oreo is breaking that mold and venturing where no cookie has gone before, parent company Mondelēz International announcing via Twitter its two newest iterations of the beloved stuffed cookie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Innovation sensation: #TeamMDLZ @Oreo just launched two new BIG and BOLD flavors in #China: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi! pic.twitter.com/zntoTKbplE — Mondelēz Intl (@MDLZ) August 22, 2018

Boasting orange and green crème stuffing, the adventurous “big and bold” new flavors were described to Design Taxi by Oreo as “salty and spicy,” though that description seems to be doing little to sway fans.

“What in the name of taste buds?!? Just stop now Oreo, you have gone too far this time,” one person commented after hearing of the disturbing new flavors.

What in the name of taste buds?!? Just stop now Oreo, you have gone too far this time //t.co/NiGAfyl5MC — David McAvoy (@DavidMcAvoyWJHL) August 24, 2018

One person even pointed out that the Wasabi flavor has been done before, albeit as a DIY project and for only one particular day of the year.

Wasabi oreos have long existed as an April Fool’s Day special, a DIY substitute for the green tea flavor – similar to toothpaste/original cream filling. But now it’s official! — Vivian Ni (@vivian_icenrock) August 27, 2018

Some were so shocked by the newest additions that they were only capable of responding in Jurassic Park-era Jeff Goldblum gifs.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on your taste, the Hot Chicken Wing Oreos and Wasabi Oreos are only available in China, and there are currently no plans to bring the flavors across the ocean and to the U.S. But don’t let the fact that you will need a passport to get your hands on the newest treats disappoint you, as there are plenty of peculiar flavors that are available back home in the U.S.

Earlier this month, the cookie company announced the of the #MyOreoCreation contest to be Cherry Cola Oreo, and while the top-voted flavor is only available in limited quantities at the moment, it can still be found on store shelves alongside its competitors, Kettle Corn Oreos and Piña Colada Oreo Thins.

Just two months before that, in June, Oreo also announced the addition of five new flavors — Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Pistachio Thins, which are permanent additions, as well as Good Humor Strawberry, Peppermint Bark, and Rocky Road Trip, which will be available through 2019.