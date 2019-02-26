Oreo and ‘Game of Thrones’ Team up for Ultimate Season 8 Snack

Game of Thrones Oreos are coming just as fast as winter.

On Sunday, the official Oreo Instagram account teased that a brand new cookie is coming just in time for the final season of the popular HBO series, the account sharing a video featuring the word “Oreo” typed in the typical Game of Thrones-styled text.

“Cookies are coming,” the video was captioned, a play on the show’s “Winter is coming” tagline.

View this post on Instagram Cookies are coming. A post shared by OREO (@oreo) on Feb 23, 2019 at 12:43pm PST

According to food Instagram account Candy Hunting, the new Oreos are part of a partnership between Nabisco and the HBO series and will “be out sometime before the debut of the final season on April 14.” While the Game of Thrones-inspired cookies will be of the original Oreo variety, the food blogging account claims that there will be multiple package designs, including one that bears the names of the different houses.

“And to preemptively answer some questions: Yes, these are legit,” the account captioned a photo of one of the packages. “The image is from a very reputable source. No, these are just normal Oreos in a redesigned package. No, these are not exclusive to a particular store.”

The alleged partnership marks just the latest in the HBO series’ continued #ForTheThrone campaign, which has also seen them partnering with Urban Decay for a show-themed line. First teased across the brand’s social media accounts, representatives for Urban Decay later told Allure that the line is “inspired by UD’s favorite places in Westeros and the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms.”

The series also teamed up with Bud Light for a Super Bowl commercial in which the fictional Bud Knight boldly jousts with an unknown opponent. After being unsaddled from his horse, his competitor appears overhead, revealing him to be Game of Thrones‘ Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, who then proceeds to crush the Bud Knight’s helmet in as onlookers gasp in horror.

The commercial was not only popular, but also award-winning, taking home the fifth annual Creative Bowl Super Clio.

The heavy advertising comes as Game of Thrones approaches the premiere of its eighth and final season. While details are scarce, it is believed that each of the final six episodes will boast over an hour-long runtime as the Night King pushes northward into Westeros.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14.